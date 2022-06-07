Calgary police seek man wanted on domestic-related warrants

Calgary police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on several domestic-related warrants.

Police say 31-year-old Travis Ball is wanted on:

Six counts of breaching a release order;

One count of assault;

One count of assault by choking;

One count of intimidation;

One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000;

One count of failing to stop at an accident; and

One count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who knows of Ball's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.