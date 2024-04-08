Calgary police seek pair charged in vicious 2019 kidnapping, assault

CALGARY
    Christina Ann Schollen (left) and Richard "Ricky" Wayne Parsons (right). (Calgary Police Service handouts) Christina Ann Schollen (left) and Richard "Ricky" Wayne Parsons (right). (Calgary Police Service handouts)
    Two Calgarians accused in a brutal 2019 kidnapping and assault are wanted by police after missing a court appearance.

    Police say the victim met a woman online in April of 2019 and agreed to meet her at a home in the 100 block of Thomson Avenue N.E.

    When he arrived, investigators say the man was attacked and held against his will by several strangers for an "extended" period of time.

    "The individuals continued to physically and sexually assault the victim while demanding the victim's cell phone and banking information, including cards, pin numbers and passwords," police said in a news release.

    The victim complied and provided his banking information to his attackers, who then transferred several thousands of dollars to themselves.

    The next day, the man's kidnappers left the house and took him, against his will, to several locations in the city.

    "Later that day, the victim was released by the individuals without his vehicle," police said. "He then attended a hospital with life-threatening injuries resulting from the repeated assaults."

    Four people were arrested and charged, including Christina Ann Schollen, 48, and Richard "Ricky" Wayne Parsons, 40.

    Both Schollen and Parsons were absent for a recent court appearance and are now wanted on warrants. 

    Schollen is described as 5'3" tall (160 centimetres) and 95 pounds (43 kilograms) with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

    Parsons is described as 6’1” tall (185 centimetres), 172 pounds (78 kilograms) with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

    Police say it's not known if the two are together.

    Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

