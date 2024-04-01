Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing 67-year-old woman

Calgary police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 67-year-old woman.

Joyce was last seen Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. leaving her care home on the 3500 block of Sarcee Road S.W.

Police believe she may have been headed to the Forest Lawn area.

Joyce is described as being around 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, weighing around 90 kilograms (200 lbs.). She has a medium build, brown eyes and shoulder length grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans, and using a walker.

Efforts to find Joyce have been unsuccessful to this point. Police say there’s no indication of foul play, but that she suffers from a medical condition. Officers and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.