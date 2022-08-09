Calgary police seek public assistance to locate suspect in July shooting

Alexandra Rae Pengelly, 21 is wanted on three charges: one count of robbery with a firearm, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. Alexandra Rae Pengelly, 21 is wanted on three charges: one count of robbery with a firearm, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

