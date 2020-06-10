CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service Executive gathered Wednesday afternoon to reiterate the force's commitment to all citizens of Calgary.

Community engagement, body worn cameras, training and the use of force by officers were among the topics addressed by police officials at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow.

Chief Constable Mark Neufeld, acting Deputy Chief Cliff O'Brien, Deputy Chief Katie McLellan and Deputy Chief Raj Gill were among the participants who reiterated the CPS' stance on tolerance and diversity.

"CPS does not tolerate racism. CPS does not tolerate police brutality," said Neufeld. "I'm extremely proud of the work of the members of the Calgary Police Service."

The availability comes as protests against racism and police brutality are being held in Calgary and cities across North America. Many of the rallies are calling for the defunding of municipal police departments.