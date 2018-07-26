

CTV Calgary Staff





Chief Constable Roger Chaffin of the Calgary Police Service is scheduled to issue a formal apology on behalf of the service to gender and sexually diverse Calgarians.

Chaffin is slated to read the apology at 10:30 a.m. Friday and the message will be shared on the Calgary Police Service’s social media accounts.

The Calgary Police Service has not provided any specific indication as to what prompted the apology.