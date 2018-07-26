CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary Police Service to formally apologize to local LGBTQ2S+ community
Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin announced his retirement at a press conference on July 17, 2018.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 6:51PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:28PM MDT
Chief Constable Roger Chaffin of the Calgary Police Service is scheduled to issue a formal apology on behalf of the service to gender and sexually diverse Calgarians.
Chaffin is slated to read the apology at 10:30 a.m. Friday and the message will be shared on the Calgary Police Service’s social media accounts.
The Calgary Police Service has not provided any specific indication as to what prompted the apology.