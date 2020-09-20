CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service Honour Guard walked for more than two hours Sunday morning to pay their respects to the city’s fallen.

The group marched for more than 11 kilometres to three important locations in Calgary to reflect and pay tribute.

“You think about a whole bunch of different things when you’re walking along honouring the dead of wars and honouring our own dead here,” Sgt. Travis Juska said. “You think of the sacrifice they made, what it would’ve been like 100 years ago when they were here and about the experiences they had while overseas, fighting for us.”

The journey taken by the members was meant to represent one taken by a fallen soldier.

First was “enlistment” at Mewata Armouries, then “internment” at Union Cemetery. The third and final stop was the most significant.

“We finally finished off at the Field of Crosses, where (the fallen) are forever remembered,” Juska said. “It was a great moment.”

Once along Memorial Drive, the Honour Guard did more than just pay their respects. They also presented a $5,000 cheque to the Field of Crosses project team.

“It is so touching,” said founder Murray McCann. “(The money) will go a long way to making sure the Field of Crosses that Calgarians know will continue long into the future.”

In November, 3,500 crosses will be erected in the space to mark Remembrance Day.