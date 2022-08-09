Calgary Police Youth Foundation stuffing backpacks for Indigenous students

About 40 volunteers joined together with members of the Calgary Police Youth Foundationon on Tuesday to fill backpacks for Indigenous and marginalized students.

The backpacks will be jam-packed with school supplies, including a gift card for Real Canadian Superstore and snacks.

After the backpacks are assembled, they will be given to the Pohkaisksinimaatstsoh’taksist Backpack Drive to distribute to some 820 students throughout the city.

"We know that the start of school is an important time, and we hope that these backpacks can help students have a successful start to the school year," said the Calgary Police Youth Foundation in a Tuesday release.

There are two other planned backpack assembly days planned for August 24th and 25th.