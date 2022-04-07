Calgary pop star Tate McRae to open for Shawn Mendes in July 4 Saddledome concert

Tate McRae is coming home to Calgary, this time to do a concert.

The rising pop star, who went to Western Canada high school in Calgary, will open for Shawn Mendes at a July 4 concert at the Saddledome.

The 18-year-old's debut album I Used to Think I Could Fly, will be released May 27. She's nominated for two Juno awards, for Pop Album of the Year and Album of the Year for her EP Too Young to Be Sad.

McRae was recently named the new face of Maybelline New York.

The 2022 Juno Awards take place May 15 in Toronto

Some tickets went on presale Wednesday. Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.