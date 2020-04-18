CALGARY -- Calgary was one of four Canadian cities that held a PPE drive Saturday, a volunteer-led initiative aimed at getting front-line workers the equipment they need.

COVID-19 has led to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in many cities around the world, but plenty of communities have stepped up to help.

In Canada, one of the groups leading the charge is Conquer COVID-19.

The group, started by Hayley Wickenheiser and helped along by Ryan Reynolds and dozens of Canadian celebrities, has been able to get protective equipment to those in need.

The PPE drives Saturday collected masks, gloves and gowns for people working in small health facilities.

The drives also brought in diapers, wipes and hygiene products for women’s shelters.

Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria took part.

"We are a grassroots organization here — we’re not the government," Calgary organizer Jodi Scarlett said. "We’re just here to get things in the hands of front-line workers, and that’s what we’re doing very successfully."

'Very safe, very easy'

Calgarians drove to the northeast ProStar Cleaning and Restoration building to drop off goods.

"They roll down their window, our volunteers come out, stay back from the window, ask them what they have, safely unload their cars, and then they just drive on," Scarlett said. "Very safe, very easy, and it’s helping a lot of people."

After the donations were sorted inside, many of them went to Helping Alberta, an organization handling distribution.

Most of the items are heading to places like long-term care centres, community health facilities and nursing homes.

Dozens of cars stopped in to give their donations; some were small and some were large, but all were accepted.

"You’re probably sitting at home, trying to figure out how you can help and participate in a safe way," Alberta’s Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer said. "This is wonderful."

"It is innately visceral for an Albertan to want to be able to give back. Pride doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel."