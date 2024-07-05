Calgary preschool to reopen after E. coli case false alarm

A Calgary preschool closed due to a suspected case of E. coli is set to reopen next week, as it says the case was a false alarm.

Fueling Brains Academy (FBA), the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, announced on Thursday that a one-year-old child who attended its West 85 location tested positive.

The company closed the location voluntarily for deep cleaning.

In an update Friday, Fueling Brains Academy said the child who initially tested positive does not actually have E. coli.

As a result, the school will reopen on Monday, according to Fueling Brains.

“We are thankful to our families for their patience over the past couple of days. We recognize the inconvenience and concern this caused, but we are glad that our processes kept the community safe,” Faisal Alimohd, the CFO and co-founder of Fueling Brains Academy said in a statement.

Alberta Health Services was made aware of the suspected case.

2023 E. coli outbreak

In September 2023, 11 FBA locations were shut down after an E. coli outbreak, which originated in a Fueling Minds kitchen supplying the facilities with food.

There were at least 446 cases and, of those, 39 children and one adult were hospitalized.

The City of Calgary charged Fueling Minds Inc. and its two directors, Alimohd and Anil Karim, with serving food at child-care centres in Calgary without a food services business licence.

Fueling Minds Inc. faces 12 charges and a total fine of up to $120,000.

They pleaded not guilty in November 2023.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 6, 2024.

Alberta Health Services confirmed the results of a recent inspection at the location, on Thursday.

"The child-care portion of the West 85th Fueling Brains Academy daycare location was last inspected on Feb. 21, 2024. No violations were found," AHS said.

"The food services portion of the West 85th Fueling Brains Academy daycare location was last inspected on April 25, 2024. No violations were found."

With files from Jacqueline Wilson and Teri Fikowski