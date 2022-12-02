Calgary provides $9M toward new Vecova recreation centre

An organization that provides services for Calgarians with disabilities says it has received a big gift from the City of Calgary toward a new building.

Vecova, which operates aquatics, health and fitness courses out of its facility on 33rd Street N.W., announced this week that the city provided it with more than $9 million to use toward a brand new building.

The organization says the funding came from the city's Major Partners Capital Program.

"This funding brings us closer to our dream of creating Vecova's Centre For All Abilities. We appreciate the support from the city council and Mayor Jyoti Gondek!" Vecova said.

The structure is being designed by GEC Architecture, a firm that has offices in Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

According to GEC, the facility will include 15,500 square metres of wellness space, employment and living support spaces, a centre for social innovation and centralized administration spaces for Vecova's operation.

"By creating a vibrant gateway to the research park and a new west entrance plaza, our design will transform the site into an accessible, community gathering hub," GEC said in a statement on its website.

"The new wellness space will provide recreation opportunities through a new natatorium featuring two pools, rehabilitation and physical therapy spaces, a fitness centre and studios, and a gymnasium."

(Supplied/GEC)

GEC was involved in the construction of the Shane Homes YMCA in Rocky Ridge, the Remington YMCA in Quarry Park and the Markin MacPhail Centre.

You can also help Vecova realize its dream by donating online.



