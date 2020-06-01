CALGARY -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and closure of libraries across the city has prompted the Calgary Public Library to revamp the 2020 edition of its Ultimate Summer Challenge program.

The organization has done away with physically handing out reward stickers for reading accomplishments and adopted a series of digital badges and a printable map to track reading hours.

"At the Library, we understand the importance of keeping young minds active over the summer months," said library CEO Mark Asberg in a statement released Monday.

"That's why the Ultimate Summer Challenge has become a Calgary tradition. This year, we’re making it a virtual experience to ensure that kids and their parents have all the tools they need to support reading, have fun, and stay connected to the Library."

Calgary youth compiled more than 300,000 hours of recorded reading time during the 2019 summer program and the CPL hopes to improve on that number this year.

In addition to the tracking of the reading hours, the program offers access to science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math (STREAM) activities for learning at home.

Everyone who registers for the Ultimate Summer Challenge will be entered into a draw for prizes that include iPads, Chromebooks and customized picture books.

To register for the program visit Ultimate Summer Challenge.