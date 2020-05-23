CALGARY -- A southwest Calgary restaurant and shisha bar has been issued an order from Alberta Health Services after it was found to be offering dine-in services to customers.

Soby's Eatery, located at 1131 17 Ave. S.W., was told to stop serving customers food and shisha inside its establishment by a health inspector on May 20.

"The operator was providing dine-in food service and shisha service in the dining room of the food establishment," the order reads.

The chief medical officer of health's seventh public health order in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic prevents such services, that are found to promote the spread of the illness.

As a result, the owner of Soby's Eatery was told to immediately stop serving customers inside the restaurant.

Once the public health orders have been rescinded, they would be allowed to serve customers once more.

Alberta Health says restaurants in Calgary can reopen for dine-in service on May 25, but establishments offering those services will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.