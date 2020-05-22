CALGARY -- Restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, hair salons and barbershops in Calgary and Brooks will be allowed to resume operating May 25 with limits on capacity, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

Bars, restaurants, pubs and cafes will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

This is a developing story and will update throughout the day. A previous version is below:

Non-essential businesses in Calgary and Brooks will learn Friday whether they will be permitted to reopen their doors next week after Alberta's first phase of relaunch was delayed in the two cities.

The announcement comes more than a week after the province resumed dine-in service at restaurants and reopened hair salons and barber shops in all locations except the two cities with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Higher Ground Cafe in Kensington was ready to relaunch for dine-in service last week after recalling staff and ordering food and ingredients. The owners then learned with little notice that May 25th would be the earliest they could welcome customers back inside.

"It's redoing the schedule, reordering the product. It's re-baking the products," explained John Nicastro. "So a lot of it is you're juggling a lot of things at once."

"We're hopeful that we get to open the 25th, but again we understand their perspective for the delay."

Nicastro says the last ten days have been difficult.

"The on/off switch all the time. It's been difficult, you prepare, you order a bunch of products. We bake all our stuff in house, milk has expiry dates, and you’re trying to consume."

The cafe has added plexiglass barriers around its service counter, spaced out tables two metres apart and hired a sanitizing company to clean the entire building once a week.

The province is expected to announce its decision Friday.



