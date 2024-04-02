Calgary restaurant to host Taylor Swift-themed dinner, then Drake and Wu-Tang Clan

A Calgary restaurant is launching a new dinner series that will see songs from high-profile musicians paired with a special menu, and the first artist to be featured is Taylor Swift.

Modern Steak's Swift-themed dinner will be held on April 20 to coincide with the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The eatery will also have a Drake Chateuneuf-du-Pape wine dinner on May 25, and a Wagyu and Wu-Tang dinner on June 15.

Modern Steak says all the dinners will include a four-course pre-set themed dinner menu with paired cocktails or wines.

The kickoff Taylor Swift evening will have Blank Space bruschetta, a Style spicy shrimp skewer, Love Story filet mignon and Wildest Dreams berry cobbler.

Cocktails include a Shake It Off spritzer, Gorgeous grapefruit margarita, Tortured Poets old fashioned and Call It What You Want Blackberry Bourbon Smash.

"Modern Steak is all about good people, good music and good food," said owner Stephen Deere in a news release. "This is a chance to hear the music you love while enjoying a great meal."

All of the 'food and music' dinner series meals will be held at the Stephen Avenue location in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue S.E.

Reservations for these experiences can be made online at Modern Steak or by calling 403-244-3600.