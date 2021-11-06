Calgary runners take on Mt. Everest elevation challenge to raise funds for Inn from The Cold

CALGARY -

Calgary runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning in an "uphill battle" to raise funds for the city’s most vulnerable population.

The second annual Summit for Someone saw about a dozen runners complete several laps of the pathway along the McHugh Bluff near Memorial Drive.

The group ran more than 300 laps collectively to hit their elevation goal of 8,849 metres, which is the equivalent of running up Mt. Everest.

This year’s goal was to raise $8,849 – one dollar for every metre of Mt. Everest – with all proceeds going to Inn from The Cold.

Event founder, Andrew Boyce says just a couple thousand dollars were raised early on in the week, but was overjoyed to hear that nearly $11,000 was contributed to the GoFundMe campaign as of Saturday afternoon.

“This is such a great way to support our community and fill in some gaps in a safe way,” Boyce said.

“Homelessness is definitely an issue in our city and we’re just really interested in finding ways to support those people. It’s really empowering and knowing you’re giving back really helps you get through those last few laps knowing you’re not doing this for your own personal gain, but instead to help others.”

Kelli Zacharopoulos, who also co-organized the event, adds that she’s been inspired by Calgary’s running community and others who were willing to volunteer their time.

“It’s so fun to get creative like this, we have so many tools in our toolbox and sometimes we just overlook the fact that giving back doesn’t have to be big or overstated,” she said.

“If there’s a way to help out, whether it be monetary or giving your time or energy, then just find something you’re passionate about and the rest will work itself out.”

Summit for Someone was originally inspired by isolation periods and the cancellation of several running races during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser aimed to encourage togetherness within the Calgary community.

It’s especially important for runners like Carla Robbins, who knows first hand what it’s like to be placed in an uncomfortable situation.

“During this pandemic, a lot of people including myself lost their jobs and we’re forced out of work for a period of time, so this just made us realize how vulnerable anyone can be,” she said.

“I was grateful to get my job back once restrictions were lifted, but I think this just shows the gratitude towards having a job or being able to put a roof over my head, and it was a motivating factor to want to give back.”

Last year’s inaugural event supported the Calgary Drop Inn Centre and the hope is to choose a new organization every year.

Jennifer English, manager of fund development with Inn from The Cold, was honoured that proceeds will go towards collecting any new and unused items from the non-profit’s critical needs list.

“For us, about 70 per cent of the money for our budget comes directly from out community members and we rely heavily on that support,” English said.

“We are truly grateful for initiatives like this that affect our families in need, but also encourage others to see that they can be creative and use their talents to support those that are struggling in our city.”

English adds that Inn from The Cold is already in the process of launching its Adopt-a-Family program and finding families requiring monetary donations or other items such as clothing or personal hygiene products for the holiday season.

The non-profit says it only has the capacity to accept new items and won’t be accepting anything used at this time as it works to ensure proper health and safety standards for its staff and families at the shelter.