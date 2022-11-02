Calgary's 5-day forecast brings more snow this weekend

Well this is going well, I'd say. Parts of Calgary are now under a half foot (15 centimetres) of snow, amidst ongoing snowfall warnings around the province and another few centimetres on the way today.

We likely end the day just above 20 cm total, as a few models now push this beyond the dinner-hour and into the evening. As reported yesterday, the skiers and snowboarders are surely looking forward to this one!

Thursday and Friday are still aligned for reprieve and warm, west wind, but that'll be a short-lived cycle that doesn’t tackle the breadth of our present snowfall ahead of the next event.

Snowfall totals for the weekend are still wide-ranging, but the longer-term forecast out to the midpoint of next week shows consistency among flurries and patterns of snow. This is to say: we're a long way out.

For kicks:

Calgary will take a shot at hitting 20 cm of snow today. It's November. So get out and enjoy it!#Oppositeville https://t.co/pOzrpNHoZC — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) November 2, 2022

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Snow

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of flurries, low -2 C

Saturday

Snow

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: snow, low -10 C

Sunday

Flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: snow, low -16 C

