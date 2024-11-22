Small businesses squeezed by postal strike prompt CFIB call for action from Ottawa

As the Canada Post workers strike enters its second week, Canadians are already feeling impacts ahead of the busy holiday season, with some calling for Ottawa to step in.

Seventy-two per cent of small businesses feel negatively impacted by cashflow issues linked to the postal strike, according to a Canadian Federation of Independent Business survey.

While negotiations between Canada Post and its workers continue with the help of a government mediator, CFIB sent an open letter to the federal labour minister urging action to end the strike.

"It doesn't look like any end is in sight, and after a week of this, small-business owners can't take much more," said Brianna Solberg with CFIB.

"So, with no end in sight, really, we're asking the federal government to take whatever steps are necessary for the sake of the economy to get things back in operation."

October to December is when Calgary business Castle Toys makes most of its money.

About 80 per cent of our annual revenue, and the online portion is a really big portion as well, so this is really hitting us in the pocketbooks," said Nicholas Mason, Castle Toys owner.

The Alberta shop ships packages to customers all over North America, but that's not always feasible since postal workers began picketing for better wages and working conditions and stopped delivering mail on Nov. 15.

"We got an order yesterday from Whitehorse, and to use a non-Canada Post carrier is $80 on a $60 item, so we have to essentially cancel the order," Mason said.

Mason says they usually offer free shipping for orders over $90, but now it's free shipping for orders over $200 due to the postal strike creating additional shipping costs.

The impact during the holidays is also tough for non-profits and charities.

Many rely on mail-out fundraising campaigns during the season of giving, including Alberta SPCA.

"Many of our donors in rural Alberta and across the province still rely on the mail to get us donations, and we rely on it to get our story out," said Leanne Niblock, head of Alberta SPCA.

"The number of animals that have come into our care this year is going to top 1,000, which is more than ever before, so we are so grateful for our supporters and rely on their help."

Holiday travels might also be impacted, with Service Canada holding 85,000 Canadian passports so they don't get stuck in distribution centres.

If you need a passport urgently, officials say to call the passport program or visit Service Canada and have it transferred to a location that offers pickup.