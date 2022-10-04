Calgary's 5-day forecast; more sun, warmth
An Omega Block – and its effects stick around through the weekend; the high-pressure ridge at its centre is bringing us a good glut of warm weather for the next week.
Omega Block western Canada
Pictured; my not-so-spectacular art skills on display, showing the Greek symbol for Omega in red over the high; the dips on either side of the ridge stem the airflow.
There are signs that this will break apart in the middle of next week, but that doesn't take away from westerly wind continuing to provide heat for us beyond the five-day outlook.
There is a surface Arctic high passing well to the east of us tomorrow; this will be the culprit for some additional cloud. As it closes in, the expected amount of cloud from this cool burst has lessened. Winnipeg is expecting a high near 5 C Thursday from this; we'll just get a touch of chillier wind from the east, instead.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: clear, low 6 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 7 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: clear, low 9 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: clear, low 6 C
Richard wandered into Carburn Park and stumbled across a sleepy pair!
Owls in Calgary's Carburn Park (courtesy viewer Richard).
