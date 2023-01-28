Calgary's Abi Strate lands on podium in German FIS ski jumping event

Calgary's Abigail Strate became the latest Canadian women's ski jumper to land on a podium Saturday when she finished third at an FIS event in Hinterzarten, Germany.

It was the Beijing Olympics bronze-medal winner's first time finishing on the podium in an FIS World Cup Ski Jumping event.

“These things happen when you least expect them!” said Strate, in a release.

“After a bit of trouble, figuring out the rhythm of the hill in the training rounds, I’m glad I was able to put two and two together when it counted. I like this hill, and I am very much looking forward to more ski jumping tomorrow.”

Podium at FIS women's World Cup ski jumping event in Germany, Jan. 28, 2023

Strate's bronze medal comes a few weeks after Canadian teammate Alexandria Loutitt's gold-medal finish two weeks ago in Zao, Japan. Loutitt didn't jump in Hinterzarten, because she's competing at an FIS World Junior Championships in Whistler, B.C.

German Katherina Althaus won, followed in second by Slovenian Ema Klinec.

The stellar results for the Canadians are that much more impressive considering the fact that Strate and her teammates were forced to move to Slovenia to train, after the closure of her home site at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

"Today’s result is truly a testament to Abi’s hard work and dedication," said Kelly Johansson, co-chair of Ski Jumping Canada. "This young team is achieving incredible results, once again proving that Canada has a place amongst the strongest ski jumping nations in the sport."