CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's air quality declines amid smoke

    Share

    It's getting smoky in Calgary, and that smoke is impacting the air quality.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was 7 (high risk) at 7 a.m.

    It's expected to sit at 6 (moderate risk) on Tuesday, before dropping to 5 (moderate risk) on Wednesday.

    The deteriorating air quality comes as multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park flared up late Monday night, though Environment Canada hasn't indicated thoses fires are contributing to the smoke.

    Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for the majority of Alberta, though Calgary isn't included in the statement.

    The national agency cautions that wildfire smoke is causing pool air quality and reduced visibility throughout much of the province as well as part of Saskatchewan.

    A special air quality statement, meanwhile, is in place for eastern B.C.

    As of 8 a.m., Calgary remained under a heat warning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt

    The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News