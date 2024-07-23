Calgary's air quality declines amid smoke

It's getting smoky in Calgary, and that smoke is impacting the air quality.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was 7 (high risk) at 7 a.m.

It's expected to sit at 6 (moderate risk) on Tuesday, before dropping to 5 (moderate risk) on Wednesday.

The deteriorating air quality comes as multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park flared up late Monday night, though Environment Canada hasn't indicated thoses fires are contributing to the smoke.

Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for the majority of Alberta, though Calgary isn't included in the statement.

The national agency cautions that wildfire smoke is causing pool air quality and reduced visibility throughout much of the province as well as part of Saskatchewan.

A special air quality statement, meanwhile, is in place for eastern B.C.

As of 8 a.m., Calgary remained under a heat warning.