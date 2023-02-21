Calgary’s best restaurants for 2023, according to Avenue Calgary magazine

Avenue Calgary magazine has released its annual issue showcasing the best restaurants in Calgary.

Released on Tuesday, the issue features a look at many of the city's best spots to break bread, as well as lists of Calgary's 11 most exceptional eateries and 10 best new restaurants.

If you're interested in a specific type of fare, the issues breaks down Calgary's top restaurants in a range of categories including best Italian, best vegetarian, best barbecue and best Indian/Pakistani.

"This year, we were overjoyed to see a surge of new restaurants join the ranks of Calgary’s already incredible dining scene,” says Shelley Arnusch, editor in chief of Avenue.

"Our best restaurants issue always feels like a celebration — you can’t help but feel uplifted when you see all the love on the plates in these pages."

Avenue's 11 picks for Calgary's best overall restaurants (unranked and in alphabetical order):

Bridgette Bar;

Chairman's Steakhouse;

D.O.P.;

Eight;

Major Tom;

Nupo;

River Café;

Rouge;

Shokunin;

Teatro Ristorante; and

Ten Foot Henry.

Avenue's 10 best new restaurants for 2023 (unranked and in alphabetical order):

Fortuna's Row;

Kama;

Lonely Mouth;

Luca;

Maven;

Mot To;

Noble Pie;

Pat & Betty;

Sorella Trattoria; and

Zushi.

Avenue's best restaurants issue, which is now in its 20th year, is created with input from local critics, food writers, restaurateurs, chefs and readers.