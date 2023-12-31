CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s Carmen Massel makes history as first woman official in NLL

    Calgary's Carmen Massel working the shot clock at a National Lacrosse League game in San Diego Saturday night. (Photo: X@NLL) Calgary's Carmen Massel working the shot clock at a National Lacrosse League game in San Diego Saturday night. (Photo: X@NLL)

    A Calgary woman has become the first woman to officiate a National Lacrosse League game.

    Carmen Massel was working the shot clock Saturday night in San Diego, as the Seals triumphed over the Rochester Nighthawks.

    Massel also works with Calgary minor lacrosse – the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League – and the Alberta Lacrosse Referee’s Association.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News