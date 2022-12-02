Calgary's forecast: Brief return to cool weather before it's cold again

The main notes of the forecast are relatively simple for the next five days.

Stay inside. Do the level best that you can to stay out of this cold. An extreme cold warning exists for all but four regions of Alberta this hour.

Alberta weather warnings as of Dec. 2. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

We get some sense of reprieve a day from now, where a number of southern Alberta's warnings will likely fall away. That doesn't mean the temperatures are improving, much; the polar vortex will continue undulating, and our weekend will see a brief westerly wind before another plunge into more snow next week.

High and low pressure systems over North America.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Cold. Also mainly sunny.

Daytime high: -17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -23 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: clear, low -11 C

Sunday

Building cloud

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: snow showers, cloudy, low -17 C

Monday

Scattered flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: cloudy, snow showers, low -16 C

Tuesday

Snow

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -19 C

Rick was one of many capturing a photograph of the magnificent sundog yesterday; these form when there are an abundance of ice crystals in the upper atmosphere:

Viewer Rick captured this photo of a sundog in southern Alberta on Dec. 1.

