CALGARY -- A new exhibition opens at the Glenbow Saturday, showcasing images of Calgarians taken during the peak of the pandemic, in socially-distant family portrait sessions.

Porchtraits: Calgary Families in Isolation during COVID-19 is co-curated by Glenbow and local photographer Neil Zeller.

"The images reflect the diversity of lived experience in Calgary during this time, showing our resilience and the importance of family and friendship to get us through turbulent times," according to the Glenbow.

It features 55 photos from the more than 650 families Zeller photographed during the pandemic lockdown.

The project was done by donations as a way to re-coup some revenue after the sudden loss of work.

"My porchraits project brought people a moment of relief and fun, giving each family something to look forward to beyond their day-to-day lockdown. The porchrait sessions highlighted what we were all recognizing during that time, that our strength comes from those we love," said Zeller in a statement on Glenbow’s website.

Zeller would set up his camera on the sidewalk or a few metres from the home.

"Between weather, pets, babies and other family dynamics, I experienced amazing highs and emotional lows alongside my porchraits families, and I will be grateful to all of them, forever."

Glenbow re-opened on Aug. 1, after being closed for almost five months.

The museum is currently open weekends from noon to 5 p.m. The museum will also be open on Labour Day, Monday Sept. 7.

Timed tickets are required for entry and can be booked online. The exhibition will run through October.