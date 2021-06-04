CALGARY -- First, a tweet:

The number of temperature records set across the province in June so far:

June 1: 49

June 2: 83

June 3: 64 — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) June 4, 2021

This data, according to the Provincial Summary by Environment Canada.

Calgary is listed again as a record despite the fact we fell 0.3 degrees short of the record Wednesday and our Thursday high of 31.8 C was 0.4 degrees shy of the 99-year-old 32.2 C record.

Now, we're done chatting heat – in Calgary's case, let's take that literally! Our heat warning cleared out early this morning, along with many throughout the province.

That chance for nocturnal thundershowers sure materialized! Residents of Cochrane and Airdrie (and along the line between those points, sagging into Calgary's northwest) were awakened early by a mighty wave of thundershowers; that same line of instability then pushed north, where it's anticipated to continue churning through the day. Central Alberta is the most likely recipient of active weather this afternoon, with plenty of potential for severe weather.

Closer to home, Calgary and parts of southern Alberta may be in line for isolated storms this afternoon, but the best chance for stormy weather is going to carry through the weekend, as we delve into pockets of rainshowers that may develop into storms. The jet stream will have dropped south of us by then, allowing for northern air to move in. It'll make for fantastic sleeping weather, at the very least.

Your five-day forecst:

Today:

Slight chance of showers, thundershowers, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: chance of scattered showers, low 12 C

Saturday:

Scattered showers, risk of storms

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 8 C

Sunday:

Scattered showers, risk of storms

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 5 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Let's take in some photos:

Stephanie was at Rockyview General and captured this great shot of the nocturnal thunderstorm.

Corey in Victoria Park sent this skyline pic along…

…and Kristeen sent this beautiful springy shot, which was taken by our talented and effervescent CTV video journalist Levi Donley!

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!