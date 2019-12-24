CALGARY -- Members of Calgary’s Indigenous communities are coming together in an effort to keep their culture and traditions alive this holiday season.

The Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC) celebrated Christmas the best way it knows how, by serving up a holiday feast and performing a Round Dance.

"It’s a community social dance, a gathering of friendships and a time to share and give back to our communities," said AFCC mental health worker, Krista White.

"Many of our community members consist of the homeless sector in the downtown area — part of my job consists of the traditional approach to healing, so this is part of that."

After the dance and feast, gifts were handed out for those in need. It’s not much, but a simple tuque and scarf is enough to make a big difference, said Taz Manson, one of the overjoyed recipients.

"For me to get all of this from the round dance is very special to me and it will mean a lot," he said.

The AFCC member is a recovering alcoholic and is taking part in a rehabilitation program over holiday season thanks to the support of family and friends.

"This will be the first day that I’ll be going to the Sunrise Treatment Centre for the next 10 weeks — everybody here is 100 per cent supportive of what I do and I’ve been wanting to get better for a number of years," he said.

The feeling of giving back is just as gratifying for workers as it is for volunteers. Melissa Roy says the best part of her job is seeing the smiles of everyone that joins in celebrations the friendship centre hosts each month.

Roy says the holidays especially bring everyone closer.

"Sharing an experience is part of that humble moment in the seven sacred teachings, when you realize truly what it means to give back and be part of something — a part of a community," she said.

"Weaving together the western perspective and the Indigenous perspective is really important because we’re walking a parallel path for reconciliation and truth to show Canada how beautiful the Indigenous culture is and always has been.’’

Keeping traditions alive

The hope now is to carry on those values for generations to come. The United Nations (UN) declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages in an effort to keep them alive.

Despite best efforts, UN Assembly president Tijjani Muhammad-Bandem stated last week that two Indigenous languages are dying every month.

Earnest Poundmaker, language coordinator for the AFCC, hopes to change that by teaching Cree to Calgarians.

"Our language, it’s a direct link with our past, a direct link with our ancestors and all the things, the culture and what makes it so unique,’’ he said.

"We have to keep on with the traditional teachings that we have, the values of loving each other, sharing and hope."