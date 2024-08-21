Calgary's former Rose and Crown reopens as new pub

Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors last year, but the building is now home to another bar.

Located at 1503 Fourth St. S.W., the building was constructed in the 1920s and served as a funeral home until being converted into a bar in 1986.

The Rose and Crown shuttered in January 2023, but the site has since reopened as Elephant and Castle, a British-inspired pub chain.

"The pub is perfectly situated to be a top after-hours destination in the area, even boasting live music on the weekends and a daily $6 late-night happy hour where customers can grab cheap pints and shareables from 11 p.m. to close," said a news release.

"With a lively atmosphere, signature British fare, and an elevated dining and nightlife experience, it’s set to become a new hotspot in the city."

The venue will also serve as a spot where soccer fans can watch matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and the Canadian Premier League, as well as the new Canadian women’s professional league, the Northern Super League.

“We aim to become the 'home of soccer' here in the city, a place where people can come together and share in the love of the game,” said Marla Tice, Elephant & Castle spokesperson, in a news release.

For more information you can visit elephantcastle.com.