    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 23-25)

    Grilled Elk Sliders prepared by Urban Tavern at Brewery and the Beast Calgary 2018. (Facebook/Brewery and the Beast) Grilled Elk Sliders prepared by Urban Tavern at Brewery and the Beast Calgary 2018. (Facebook/Brewery and the Beast)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Hozier

    • What: Watch Irish singer and songwriter Hozier perform at the Saddledome as part of his Unreal Earth tour.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Brewery and the Beast

    • What: Celebrate meat-focussed dishes and beer at Calgary's Brewery and the Beast culinary event.
    • When: Sunday, Aug. 25
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $160

    Barley and Smoke

    • What: Local chefs and brew masters team up to sell craft beer and BBQ at a Barley and Smoke, raising money for Kids Cancer Care.
    • When: Enmax Park, Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue S.E.
    • Where: 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
    • Cost: $135

    The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

    • What: Russel Peters, Tom Segura, Hannah Berner and Iliza Shlesinger are just some of the comedians performing at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival this weekend.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25. 
    • Where: Prince's Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Cavalry vs. Pacific

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Victoria Pacific FC at ATCO Field.
    • When: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Gorilla breakfast at the zoo

    • What: Enjoy a pancake breakfast with a side of gorilla facts at the Calgary Zoo, followed by an exclusive visit with the troop.
    • When: Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
    • Cost: General (16+): $72, child (three to 15): $54 and infants (two and under) are free but do require a ticket.

    Market Nights

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome.
    • When: Every Saturday (until Sept. 14, 2024) from 3 to 9 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Plaza at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Globalfest

    • What: Globalfest is an annual celebration of Calgary's multicultural communities featuring food, performances and fireworks.
    • When: Until Aug. 24, 2024.
    • Where: Elliston Park, 1827 68 St. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    More Greased

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

    • What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
    • When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

