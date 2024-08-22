10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 23-25)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Hozier

: Watch Irish singer and songwriter Hozier perform at the Saddledome as part of his Unreal Earth tour. When: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Brewery and the Beast

What : Celebrate meat-focussed dishes and beer at Calgary's Brewery and the Beast culinary event.

Barley and Smoke

What : Local chefs and brew masters team up to sell craft beer and BBQ at a Barley and Smoke, raising money for Kids Cancer Care.

: Local chefs and brew masters team up to sell craft beer and BBQ at a Barley and Smoke, raising money for Kids Cancer Care. When: Enmax Park, Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue S.E.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

What : Russel Peters, Tom Segura, Hannah Berner and Iliza Shlesinger are just some of the comedians performing at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival this weekend.

Cavalry vs. Pacific

What : Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Victoria Pacific FC at ATCO Field.

Gorilla breakfast at the zoo

What : Enjoy a pancake breakfast with a side of gorilla facts at the Calgary Zoo, followed by an exclusive visit with the troop.

Market Nights

What : Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome.

Globalfest

What : Globalfest is an annual celebration of Calgary's multicultural communities featuring food, performances and fireworks.

More Greased

What : Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline