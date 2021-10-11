Calgary's latest stainless steel art installation aims to draw attention to Indigenous traditions, values

The installations -- one of which stands 30 feet tall -- are packed with First Nations symbolism. From a medicine wheel representing four directions or seasons, to a buffalo and dancers showing family and tradition, Holloway says the West Hillhurst pieces were a labour of love and knowledge. The installations -- one of which stands 30 feet tall -- are packed with First Nations symbolism. From a medicine wheel representing four directions or seasons, to a buffalo and dancers showing family and tradition, Holloway says the West Hillhurst pieces were a labour of love and knowledge.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book

Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon