Calgary’s Muslim community marks the end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

The Calgary Islamic School was one of many venues in the city celebrating Eid on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Centre for Community and Children Development.

It featured songs and other cultural activities.

“Here we bring on the families and youth together and those youth actually they help organizing this event,” said Kaniz Fatima, a teacher at the school

“The purpose is that the youth know how to how to be involved in community activities and be a leader.”

Eid Ul Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The largest Eid Ul Fitr event took place this weekend at WinSport.