CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s Muslim community marks the end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

    The Calgary Islamic School celebrated Eid Saturday, one of many venues across the city that hosted a celebration. The Calgary Islamic School celebrated Eid Saturday, one of many venues across the city that hosted a celebration.
    Share

    The Calgary Islamic School was one of many venues in the city celebrating Eid on Saturday.

    The event was organized by the Centre for Community and Children Development.

    It featured songs and other cultural activities.

    “Here we bring on the families and youth together and those youth actually they help organizing this event,” said Kaniz Fatima, a teacher at the school

    “The purpose is that the youth know how to how to be involved in community activities and be a leader.”

    Eid Ul Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

    The largest Eid Ul Fitr event took place this weekend at WinSport.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News