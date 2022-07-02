Calgary’s new ‘Museum of Failures’ aims to spark creativity

The Museum of Failures officially made its Canadian debut when it opened on July 1 at Southcentre Mall, featuring more than 130 displays of failed innovations. Some of the highlights include Google Glass, Colgate beef lasagna, fish flavoured water, and the E.T. video game. The Museum of Failures officially made its Canadian debut when it opened on July 1 at Southcentre Mall, featuring more than 130 displays of failed innovations. Some of the highlights include Google Glass, Colgate beef lasagna, fish flavoured water, and the E.T. video game.

