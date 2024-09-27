Calgary's supervised drug consumption site 'isn't working': mayor

Calgary's mayor says a supervised consumption site isn't working, but the city is waiting for the province to take action.

Speaking Thursday at the Alberta Municipalities convention in Red Deer, Jyoti Gondek said she has had several conversations with the provincial government about the site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre, as recently as 2022.

"We were very clear what we have heard from our service providers and what we can see through the data is that drug poisonings are happening all over our city," Gondek said Thursday.

"And so if that's the case, a centralized location isn't working, and we have been told that a more distributed model would be better."

Gondek said she has shared concerns about public safety in the area around the Chumir Centre, and that the city has been waiting for the provincial government to offer additional or alternate solutions.

In an emailed statement Friday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said the province is willing to engage with communities about the discussion around closing drug consumption sites and listen to the feedback.

“As we have done with Red Deer, we found a solution and made a well-thought-out plan that works for the community in partnership with city council and local providers," Williams said in the statement.

"Transitioning the drug consumption site out of the community over a number of months and replacing it with services that focus on health, recovery, and wellness for both the individual and community at large."

Gondek accused Williams of "taking swipes" at the city, saying that it's on them to ask the province for help.

"We already have. So, what you're going to do with the safe consumption site in your ministry is something that you need to make a decision on," she said.

According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), which operates the sites in multiple municipalities throughout the province, supervised consumption services (SCS) are part of "a range of evidence-based services that aim to reduce harm, support prevention and provide treatment for Albertans."

“The Alberta Recovery Model is our solution to the addiction crisis that has ravaged our families and communities for far too long," Williams said.

"The status quo solution to sit back and leave people in addiction is not an option. We will continue with a focus on giving people treatment, recovery, and a second lease on life.”