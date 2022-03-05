Calgary's Ukrainian community and local businesses ramp up fundraising efforts for war relief

In an effort to raise funds and help those in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, Calgarians are doing everything they can to show their support.

Several volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church to make thousands of perogies and cabbage rolls which will later be sold for war relief efforts.

Among those in attendance was Khrystyna Agirska who just arrived home to Calgary Friday evening. She was born in Ukraine and had planned to visit relatives there during her recent trip to Europe, but had to cancel because of the Russian invasion.

“It’s scary and it's painful to watch, it's hard to see kids dying,” she said.

“We are not able to see my family, but I am still proud. I’m proud of the Ukrainian army and I'm proud of every single Ukrainian who stands there to fight for freedom.”

Other volunteers including Christine Moussienko shared similar stories with CTV News. She has more than 50 family members all throughout Eastern Ukraine and some living in the western part of the country.

She says she holds her breath every morning when she wakes up, hoping that her loved ones are safe.

“It’s very stressful, a lot of crying, and a lot of anxiety,” Moussienko said.

“I’m always checking my phone for updates, phoning them, texting them during the day and just sending a heart to see if they're still OK.”

In total, more than 3,500 perogies and 2,500 cabbage rolls are being pinched by volunteers this weekend at the church.

The funds from sales will go towards medical supplies, military equipment and protective gear such as helmets, goggles and gloves for those fighting in Ukraine.

Ihor Bohdan who just arrived in Calgary from Ukraine on Feb. 15 says children in the streets are running for their lives and he worries for their safety.

“These are just innocent small children, they’re listening to the sirens, and running from the bombs five or six times each day,” Bohdan said.

“I feel bad because I am a singer in Ukraine, I played stadium concerts and I want to go back now in the future to help my Ukrainian people.”

Several people who were cooking perogies on Saturday also expressed their hope that the Canadian government would reopen its embassy in Poland and expedite the process of inviting Ukrainian refugees to Canada.

“I’m worried why Canada is waiting, not sending any flights to Poland, why they’re not taking my people who are struggling right now,” Luba Savtchouk, who has family back home in Ukraine.

“We need to take them here, we need to take them in a safe place, we need to pick up those kids and women who have no shelter so please open the embassy of Canada in Poland and help those people who are struggling, we’re begging you.”

CALGARY PET CHARITY HELPING UKRAINIAN ANIMALS IN NEED

A Calgary animal assistance group called Parachutes for Pets is working with a Ukrainian woman to provide funds for abandoned animals.

Founder Melissa David told CTV News that the Ukrainian consulate put her in touch with a woman named Vicky Bolkina who has taken in 41 cats and dogs near Kyiv.

David says she’s doing everything in her power to help save animals abandoned in the middle of war.

“I spoke with her (Vicky) on the phone and she said she will die with these pets, she’s not going to leave them there, she’s been using her own money for supplies, but her finances are dwindling,” said David.

“So we’re going to be fundraising to try to get her some more resources to keep these pets fed because I’m sure many of them are traumatized.”

Parachutes for Pets is committed to providing emergency pet packs, beds, and food for Ukrainian pets and any Ukrainian refugees that arrive in Canada with pets.

“I mean, they're coming here under the worst circumstances so anything we can do to help,” David added.

“We've talked to some pet owners that are just heartbroken and so happy to get out with their pets and so to welcome him here with open arms.”

(Supplied/Vicky Bolkina)

CABIN BREWING DONATING BEER PROCEEDS TO UKRAINE

On Saturday and Sunday, Cabin Brewing will donate a dollar from every four-pack and a dollar from every flight, glass or pint sold in its taproom to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Owner of the local Calgary brewery, Haydon Dewes says all proceeds will go to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“This industry is always willing to help out groups in need,” said Dewes.

“This one is a no-brainer.”

VILLAGE ICE CREAM DONATING TO UKRAINE CRISIS

Village Ice Cream in Calgary has committed to donating 100 per cent of its ice-cream sales at all locations on Sunday March 6 to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The ice cream shop will also be collecting any cash donations.

Village Ice Cream is owned by Billy Friley and his wife Tetiana.

Tetiana moved to Canada from Ukraine in 2013 and worries for the safety of her parents, twin brothers, sister-in-law, and nephew who all live back in her home country.

“One of my brothers is in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fighting for his country. The rest of my family is reluctant to leave their home, frightened out of being stranded in the sea of people seeking refuge, just like millions of other Ukrainian families,” Tetiana said.

“All my thoughts are with Ukraine now and I am so scared to read the news in the morning, scared to lose cell phone connection with my family and friends, scared that I am not doing enough.”

'ALBERTA STANDS WITH UKRAINE' NHL GAMES IN CALGARY AND EDMONTON

In solidarity and support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Provincial Council is hosting an “Alberta Stands with Ukraine week at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 7 when the Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers games at Rogers Place on March 5 and March 9 against the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals respectively will also highlight support for Ukraine.

In collaborations with Oilers Entertainment and Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation, 50/50 raffle proceeds will be pledged towards select charities for war relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian National Anthems will also be performed by Stephania Romanuk (March 7 in Calgary) and the Axios Men’s Ensemble (March 5 in Edmonton).