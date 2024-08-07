Calgary senior goes missing from Whitehorn

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing senior.

Joanne, 76, was reported missing from the 5200 block of 44 Avenue N.E., in the community of Whitehorn, just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police say she is approximately 5'5" (161 centimetres) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with short grey hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing grey sneakers, blue jeans, a white shirt, a grey cardigan and possibly a black baseball cap.

Police say Joanne may be confused and uses a walker to get around.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.