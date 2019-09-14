Two dozen Calgarians, including Flames alumni Brian McGrattan, have been locked up in kennels on Saturday and the only way to get them out is to post their bail.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, in partnership with CIR Realty, is hosting the Jail N' Bail event again this year in support of abandoned and homeless pets in need.

Visitors to the event can help with the effort by donating money towards each of the prisoners bail bonds until all of them are released. All of those funds are then donated to help AARCS provide its services.

Officials with the group say it's been a very busy year at the facility as they've taken in hundreds of animals.

"We are hoping to raise $60,000 for the animals," says AARCS executive director Deanna Thompson in a release. "It's our biggest event of the year and it's so much fun."

The event, which includes food trucks, a beer garden, face painting, prizes and music, is being held at the group's Safe Haven facility from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the AARCS website.