Calgary stabbing victim rides a dozen stops on transit bus

    A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found stabbed at a northeast Calgary LRT station on Monday night.

    But police say the victim wasn't attacked while on transit – he was stabbed at a home in Temple, then boarded a bus to get away.

    According to police, the man in his 30s was stabbed around 9:00 p.m. at a home on Templeson Way NE.

    The man then boarded a city bus and rode it to the Whitehorn LRT station, a ride that takes about 15 minutes and has about a dozen stops.

    The bus driver allegedly asked if the man needed help, but he declined.

    About half an hour after the stabbing, police say they received a 911 call about the man and emergency responders soon found the victim at the train station.

    EMS took him to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, but he's since been upgraded to stable.

    Police did not have any details about the circumstances of the stabbing, but say they arrested a man in his late 20s.

    Officers remained at the train station and the home in Temple for several hours Monday night.

    As of Tuesday morning, there was only one police car at the house.

