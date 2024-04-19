Calgary Stampede announces 2024 Grandstand Show headliners

Canadian music group Hunter Brothers will headline the 2024 Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.

Officials made the announcement on Friday, saying the show, which takes place nightly during the 10 days of the Stampede, will include jaw-dropping stunts, illuminating displays and high-energy performances.

"You won’t see a show like this anywhere else," said creative director and choreographer Angela Benson in a news release.

"This made-in-Calgary show features Calgary’s artistic talent and world-class stunts and performances. It has rock, grit, country, and nostalgia that will challenge us all to live life in the fast lane."

Officials say the Hunter Brothers will have guests on their feet and clapping along.

"Showcasing their dance-ready anthem Burnin’ Down The Barn, the Hunter Brothers' incredible theatrics, vocals and stage presence will burn up the stage," said the Stampede.

The band says because they grew up in western Canada, having the chance to headline the Grandstand Show is "surreal."

"We’re just a couple of prairie boys who grew up on the farm, so hitting a stage of this magnitude is something we don’t take for granted and will never forget.

"We are beyond excited."

Last year the Calgary Stampede broke a world record for most pancakes served, and this year officials are hoping to have the biggest line dance in western Canada when the Hunter Brothers team up with The Young Canadians for an encore performance of the song Footloose.

The show will also feature a "human firework" – Tammy Firefly.

"Firefly is an innovative fire and aerial performance artist who will mesmerize guests with her fierce strength and jaw-dropping moves," said the Stampede in a news release.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5-14.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit The CAlgary Stampede's website.