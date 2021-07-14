CALGARY -- Recent graduates and up to three of their guests will be admitted to Stampede Park free of charge over the final five days of the Calgary Stampede.

Admission will be free from July 14 – 18 for the high school and post-secondary graduating classes of both 2020 and 2021.

The free tickets — service charges apply — may be claimed online or at the Stampede Park gates.

Stampede officials have also deemed July 15 as Throwback Thursday, and regular admission will be reduced to the 1999 price of $9.

The Stampede had offered free admission to frontline workers and up to three guests over the first five days of this year's event.