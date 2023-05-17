Calgary Stampede releases Coca-Cola Stage 2023 lineup

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have unveiled the artists set to play at the Coca-Cola Stage this summer.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, and all of the performances at the Coke Stage can be seen for free with admission.

"From rock to hip hop, to pop and EDM, this multi-genre lineup has something for everyone," said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming at the Calgary Stampede.

"It’s rare that you can see a Grammy-nominated rapper one night and then take in a Juno award-winning rock duo the next."

Headliners include:

Russ – Thursday, July 6;

Vance Joy – Friday, July 7;

Cordae – Saturday, July 8;

Jessie Reyez – Sunday, July 9;

Orville Peck – Monday, July 10;

Tegan and Sara – Tuesday, July 11;

Broken Social Scene – Wednesday, July 12;

Manchester Orchestra – Wednesday, July 12;

Jimmy Eat World – Wednesday, July 12;

AJR – Thursday, July 13;

Mt. Joy – Friday, July 14;

Zeds Dead – Saturday, July 15; and

Mother Mother – Sunday, July 16.

To see the complete list of performers, including Death from Above 1979 and Gayle, you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.

This year makes the second time that the Coke stage will be located on the southwest end of Stampede Park, along the banks of the Elbow River.

The original stage, built in 1983, was torn down to make way for the expansion of 17th Avenue and the redevelopment of the Victoria Park CTrain station.