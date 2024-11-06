Calgary Stampede reveals official 2025 poster

The Calgary Stampede 2025 poster embodies the spirit and resilience that defines the event, officials said Wednesday.

The submission, by 22-year-old Calgary artist Elora Kiddie, features barrel racer Kellie Jorgensen and her horse Salty.

Officials say the painting "celebrates the passion, courage and commitment" of all competitors at the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

"Her vivid portrayal of barrel racing speaks to the heart of our events, making this poster a powerful emblem for the 2025 Calgary Stampede," said Stuart O'Connor, first vice-chair of the Calgary Stampede's board of directors and incoming president.

Kiddie says the Stampede has always been a big part of her life and used her excitement of the event to help her create the poster.

"I've dreamed of this moment for years, and to see it come to life is something I'll carry with me forever," she said.

She is the seventh artist selected by the Stampede's youth poster competition.

In addition to her work being featured at next summer's event, Kiddie also received the $100,000 Dustin Peers Memorial Scholarship.

Elora Kiddie, 22, says she can vividly remember her experience of seeing a horse up close for the first time and her time on her first job at the Grandstand. (Supplied)

The Calgary Stampede says it is accepting artwork from Alberta youth aged 15 to 24 for the 2026 competition.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 6, 2024.

The next Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 13, 2025.