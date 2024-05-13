Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot healthy again, looking to make a big impact

Last year was a nightmare for Jalen Philpot.

Just before the start of training camp, the Calgary Stampeders receiver suffered a season-ending injury.

Philpot says it was just a fluke.

"I went to make a plant and I just kind of fell down and really didn't know for a week until my leg went a little purple," he said.

"Then it was pretty clear that something was going on. I had a proximal hamstring tear. Proximal is when you tear it from your hip.

"It was a complete tear."

Wondered about the future

Philpot is a big part of the Stamps' future.

He was selected fifth overall in the 2022 CFL draft.

He admits going through the injury wasn't easy and it made him wonder about that future.

"There definitely was thoughts of what I might do post-football career and I think that's awesome," the 23-year-old said.

"You have to have those conversations and football doesn't last.

"I feel like I was able to take care of that aspect of my life and I'm back out here feeling better than ever, so I just can't wait for a big year."

Taking it slow

Philpot has been healthy throughout his football career and never missed any games because of serious injury.

As tough as it was rehabbing from the injury, Philpot says it made him a stronger person on and off the field.

His nature is to give it his all on the football field but head coach Dave Dickenson says he wants Philpot to ease his way back in.

"You can tell he wants to push it, but just trying to be smart as a coach," Dickenson told the media after practice.

"Having him back out there is a positive. He's one of our best players and I do feel like he's motivated to have a great year.

"Just let it come to him a little bit and don't try to force it too much and just let the season come to you."

Sibling rivalry

Philpot's twin brother Tyson won the Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Philpot says that gives him extra motivation this year.

"Tyson and I have been our biggest competitors our whole life. … Doesn't matter if it was on or off the football field " Philpot said.

"Yes, he's got a one-up on me, for sure. I felt he had a little chip on his shoulder because I got drafted first, so I'll give him the first Grey Cup, but we're coming for it this year."

One more note out of Stamps camp: Defensive back Ben Labrosse, who was the Stamps' first pick, fourth overall, from this year's CFL draft has signed a contract with the team.

He recently attended a rookie mini camp with the NFL's New York Giants.