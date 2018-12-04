Testimony continues at the trial for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks outside a Calgary nightclub two years ago.

Hicks was gunned down outside the Marquee Beer Market on September 25, 2016 and later died in hospital.

Nelson Lugela, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in Hicks’ death and he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hicks, 23, was a member of the CFL team's practice roster and on Monday, court heard emotional testimony from some of his teammates.

“I just want to say, Mylan, we love you brother,” said Derek Dennis who was at the club that night. “Today is just the start of us trying to get to the point where we can get some closure.”

“It’s tough for everybody and to have to relive it, probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. Just hoping for justice,” said Stamps receiver, DaVaris Daniels.

Hicks’ parents, Reggie and Renee Hill, are in Calgary for the trial and were wearing shirts showing Mylan in his Michigan State Uniform, with the number ‘6’ on the back.

Renee Hill sobbed as she heard the Crown describe how her son was shot in the chest and abdomen.

Witnesses told the court that they heard three shots fired outside the club after it closed.

Derek Dennis was in tears as he described Hicks running from the commotion and said he saw his teammate hit the concrete after he was shot.

"As he's stumbling, the shooter takes a third shot -- bang. After he took a third shot, that's when I see Mylan hit the concrete face down."

Jerome Messam told the court that there was a problem in the bar with three people who were bothering Stamps kicker Rene Paredes and his wife and that Hicks had nothing to with it.

Messam said he was outside when he heard breaking glass and gunshots.

"I heard pow. Then I heard pow, pow. I looked to my right immediately and people were running."

He told court that he found Hicks on the ground ‘fighting for his life’ and said that he told him to fight.

"We said we're here for you. His eyes were still open and I thought he was going to be OK because he was strong. They took him in the ambulance and that was the last time I saw Mylan Hicks."

DaVaris Daniels told the court that he and another player were waiting outside the club with Hicks after the bar closed.

Daniels said two people were in Hicks’ face and that the situation escalated from there.

"There was a glass thrown by him. After that, I remember watching him take a few steps to the left and pulling out a gun. I don't know where he pulled it from," said Daniels. "I saw it in his hand. I saw him come around. I saw him shoot at the ground first."

He said that Hicks froze when the first shot was fired and then he took off running.

"I went the opposite direction into the parking lot trying to get away from the gunman as fast as I could. I wasn't sprinting because at the time I didn't think it was that serious ... that he was just trying to scare people. I just went into the parking lot and I heard more shots."

Daniels said he ran into Roy Finch, another player, who told him Hicks had been shot.

“He's telling me that 'They shot him, they shot him.' I'm like 'No way. It's not happening. It's not true' ... As soon as I got around the corner, I saw Mylan," Daniels said.

Witnesses testified that the shooter and two other young men jumped into an SUV and sped away.

Lugela’s family was also in court on Monday.

The Crown plans to call 33 witnesses and the trial is scheduled for two weeks.