Calgary street pastor, who disrupted library drag queen reading event, released on bail

Derek Reimer, who faces multiple criminal and bylaw charges in connection with a heated dispute at an LGBTQ2S+ event at a Calgary library, has been released on bail.

The Calgary street pastor was arrested last week following a protest at the Seton Library on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Police responded to the facility, which was hosting a Reading with Royalty event that involved local drag queen, king and monarch performers reading to children, to deal with a disturbance from protesters.

Officials say members of the demonstration were using homophobic and transphobic slurs.

Reimer, the leader of Calgary's Mission7 street church, was formally charged by police on March 3 with one count each of mischief and causing a disturbance.

The offences were classified by police as hate-motivated crimes, which officials say would only affect the associated penalty if he is found guilty.

Peace officers with the City of Calgary also laid six counts of harassment against him.

(Supplied)

According to officials, Reimer was offered bail with the condition to stay away from members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and related events, but the 36-year-old refused to agree to them.

However, after spending the weekend in jail, Reimer was released.

On Monday, CTV News spoke to him on the phone and he confirmed he signed off on the conditions.

Reimer refused further comment on the situation before he spoke to his lawyer.

He is set to appear in court next week.