Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies

Hundreds of students across Alberta are expected to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.

Beginning at 10 a.m., students are expected to walk out of classrooms to take part in a demonstration against the far-reaching medical intervention policies announced by Premier Danielle Smith last week.

Her proposals also include parental approval for sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Students at Calgary's Western Canada High School are believed to be opting in the protest.

The Calgary Board of Education says it's aware of the demonstration and won't be preventing any students from participating.

"We will not prevent students from leaving class during this time; however, any students who were not present in class will be marked as an unexcused absence."

Smith has said the fall sitting of the legislature would bring new rules, including restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school and getting hormone therapy or gender reassignment surgery.

She has said the goal of the policies is to ensure children are "fully informed" about the decisions they are making because they might regret them later in life.

In defending her proposals during a trip to Ottawa on Monday, Smith said there is no "single voice" that can speak on behalf of the entire transgender community. She said she has spoken to some transgender people who expressed concerns about the ability of children to transition at a young age.

"We had to have a conversation about what is the appropriate ages to be able to make those life-altering decisions," she said.

According to social media posts from protest organizers, there are at least 20 schools across Alberta expected to participate in the demonstration.

