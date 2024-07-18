Calgary T&T Supermarket location set to reopen after fire

A Calgary's T&T Supermarket location that temporarily closed its doors after a fire will soon reopen.

The T&T on Sage Hill Plaza N.W. closed down after the electrical wiring on some freezers caught fire on May 16.

Though the fire caused damage inside the store, no one was injured.

Everything in the store had to thrown out, as ashes and smoke from the fire could have penetrated packaging and could even cross-contaminate new products.

After two months closed, the store is set to reopen on July 25.

"This has been a difficult experience," said Michael Wu, T&T store operations district manager in a Thursday news release.

"This has been a difficult experience," said Michael Wu, T&T store operations district manager in a Thursday news release.

"With the disposal, deep clean, restoration and re-stock, the re-opening of Sage Hill took some time. Thank you to our loyal customers for sticking with us.

"We’re finally back – and we can’t wait to see you in store."

Shoppers who visit the store on July 25 will receive a free tote bag if they spend over $88.

The Sage Hill T&T Supermarket has undergone a thorough deep cleaning. (Supplied)

