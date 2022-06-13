Calgary teen, last seen leaving Calaway Park, reported missing

RCMP has released photos of a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car outside an amusement park near Calgary.

Breanne Lillie was spotted in the Calaway Park parking lot shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, roughly an hour after the park closed. She was seen entering a white 2013 Audi, model not released, with Alberta licence plate CFM 5502.

The Calgary teen has not been heard from since.

Lillie is described as:

Having medium-coloured skin;

Approximately 145 centimetres (4'9") tall; and,

Weighing 45 kilograms (99 lbs).

She was wearing:

A pink flower crop top;

White jean shorts;

Teal NIKE shoes; and,

A pink and black Vans backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Lillie's whereabouts or the location of the Audi is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.