Calgary ticketholders left without answers as 'World of Banksy' exhibit website goes dark

The nearly year-long saga of a supposed exhibition coming to Calgary featuring the works of artist Banksy may finally be over.

The World of Banksy, marketed as an “immersive” exhibition showcasing the works of the elusive street artist, was scheduled to take place in Calgary this weekend – after being rescheduled twice before.

The website for the event worldofbanksy.com, that previously noted show dates in multiple cities, is now no longer active.

As of Friday, ticketholders CTV News contacted still had not received any further information from Lumio Studio about the show or refunds.

In June, the World of Banksy website was updated showing new dates for the Calgary show on Oct. 18-20, 2024.

The website noted that the “secret location” of the event would be announced one to two weeks before the show.

CTV News has previously reached out repeatedly to Lumio Studio for comment, with no reply. The contact email on the active Lumio Studio website no longer exists.

Lumio Studio told ticketholders via email in April that the Banksy art pieces were held up at the border due to issues with U.S. Customs, and despite efforts to expedite the process, the decision was made to push back the show to June.

CTV News has previously spoken with several ticketholders who were unhappy with the communication from the company.

After the original show dates were moved, many Calgarians complained that they hadn’t received any further information from the organizers, leading up to and including the rescheduled event dates on June 7, 8 and 9.

They did not receive any response from organizers when they asked for refunds or information about the event’s “secret location.”

Some ticketholders complained to the Better Business Bureau about the event.