Calgary to break ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) is set to break ground on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.
Thursday's ground-breaking event kicks off the effort that will see a four-block stretch of what was formerly Olympic Way S.E. transformed into the main corridor into Stampede Park, connecting Calgarians and tourists to the newly expanded BMO Centre, the Saddledome and, eventually, a new event centre.
"Streetscape upgrades and roadway enhancements between 12th and 17th Avenue will turn the street into a multifunctional space that will serve as a vibrant retail and commercial corridor, a multi-modal connector and, for special events, a pedestrian-only plaza," reads a project description on the CMLC website.
The hope is that Stampede Trail will serve as the hub of the culture and entertainment district with wide sidewalks, patios and boutique shops.
During large events like Calgary Flames games or live concerts, the road would be closed to vehicle traffic, similar to Stephen Avenue, to make way for an influx of pedestrians.
Thursday's event kicks off at 9 a.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec storm: One third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
China vows 'forceful' measures after U.S.-Taiwan meeting
China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island's President, saying the U.S. was on a 'wrong and dangerous road.'
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Mathematicians say they have invented an 'impossible' tile that never repeats
A geometry problem that has been puzzling scientists for 60 years has likely just been solved by an amateur mathematician with a newly discovered 13-sided shape.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers roots a part of Danielle Serdachny's journey to Canadian women's team
The Edmonton Oilers were prominent in Danielle Serdachny's childhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins
It hasn't been a COLD start to April. But, each of the first five days has been cooler than average in Edmonton.
-
Nugent-Hopkins reaches 100 points, surging Oilers beat Ducks
When Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the top overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, many thought he would be on the verge of a couple 100-point seasons.
Vancouver
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampment
The premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
With police support, workers remove tents and structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing pay
More contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continue
One of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'It's affordable housing': Couple moves historic home from Esquimalt to Sooke
In a housing crisis, B.C. residents have been needing to think outside the box, and that’s exactly what a Sooke couple has done.
-
B.C. invests $9M to provide electricity to cruise ships in Victoria
The British Columbia government will invest $9 million to design and deliver onshore electrical power to cruise ships docking at Victoria's Ogden Point terminal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
Toronto
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Lightning strikes CN Tower during southern Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Montreal
-
Quebec storm: One third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
-
Here are the Montreal-area schools closed today due to ice storm
Many school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal are closed Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Search suspended in Akwesasne for man linked to dead migrants
Akwesasne Mohawk police say are suspending the organized search of local waterways for a man linked to the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa to give update with tens of thousands without power after storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus cancellations and school closures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday, April 6.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Police investigating daytime sexual assault on Kitchener trail
A suspect in an alleged daytime assault on a Kitchener walking trail is being sought.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Northern Ontario
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Sudbury police charge local businessman with fraud
A 51-year-old Sudbury businessman is charged with several counts of fraud after complaints led to a dozen different investigations involving his two local companies.
-
No injuries, dog saved after North Bay apartment fire
North Bay firefighters made quick work of a suspected cooking fire that broke out Thursday morning at a multi-unit residential building on Fisher Street.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Crash in downtown Winnipeg leaves armoured truck flipped on its side
A crash in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday morning left an armoured truck flipped on its side.
Regina
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
-
'That smell. That's that trigger': Indigenous class action aimed at dental work done by ISC
A list of Indigenous Canadians planning to join a future class action lawsuit against Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is growing at a rapid rate.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days
RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.