Calgary to break ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) is set to break ground on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.

Thursday's ground-breaking event kicks off the effort that will see a four-block stretch of what was formerly Olympic Way S.E. transformed into the main corridor into Stampede Park, connecting Calgarians and tourists to the newly expanded BMO Centre, the Saddledome and, eventually, a new event centre.

"Streetscape upgrades and roadway enhancements between 12th and 17th Avenue will turn the street into a multifunctional space that will serve as a vibrant retail and commercial corridor, a multi-modal connector and, for special events, a pedestrian-only plaza," reads a project description on the CMLC website.

The hope is that Stampede Trail will serve as the hub of the culture and entertainment district with wide sidewalks, patios and boutique shops.

During large events like Calgary Flames games or live concerts, the road would be closed to vehicle traffic, similar to Stephen Avenue, to make way for an influx of pedestrians.

Thursday's event kicks off at 9 a.m.